CJ – Judiciary has challenges in the adjudication of land cases

By Ruth Anderah.

The Chief Justice Bart Katureebe has reported to the president at the 21st judges conference that the Judiciary still has challenges in the adjudication of land cases.

He mentioned some of them to include, delaying cases involving the poor , mishandling of cases and lack of resources for locus visits.

CJ has therefore asked the president to facilitate the processes of formulating laws and proclivities regarding land evictions.

On the part of his judicial officers ,Katureebe has warned judges and magistrates to always be alive on the decisions they make regarding land disputes as these decisions have a remarkable impact on society.

He urged them to endeavor to visit locuses and take courts to hear complaints on the ground as this might solve the problem of illegal evictions.