Civil Society, MPs skeptical about OPM refugee scandal probe

By Samuel Ssebuliba

Civil society organizations have asked government to stop the rhetoric on fighting corruption and hold all those implicated in graft scandals accountable.

This after the Office of the Prime Minister was again hit by a corruption scandal that has caused interdiction of four officials for their alleged involvement in mismanagement of humanitarian assistance to refugees.

Speaking to KFM, the executive director Anti-Corruption Coalition Uganda Ms.Cissy Kagaba says corruption in this office is cyclic thus extra ordinary measures must be taken to clean it up.

As government moves to investigate the latest corruption scandal in the Office of the Prime Minister, some Members of Parliament are still pessimistic about the likely results.

According to Nakaseke South’s representative Lutamaguzi Ssemakula, this will not be the first investigation to yield no results.

He cites reports from the over sight committees of parliament, several investigations done by the IGG among other probe committees whose results have never seen the light or day.

On January 26, 2018, the Prime Minister Dr. Ruhakana Rugunda received a letter from the UN resident coordinator, Rosa Malango citing gross mismanagement, fraud and corruption in Ugandan refugees operations.

Donors especially US, European Union and UK threatened to withdraw aid to refugee programmes in Uganda.

However, in a statement issued last evening the United Nations System in Uganda welcomes the swift action taken by the Government of Uganda to investigate allegations in the refugee response.

“Since these allegations were brought to the attention of the Government, it has maintained an open-door policy, allowing the exchange of information on emerging risks and possible mitigation measures”, said Ms. Rosa Malango UNDP Resident Representative in a statement.

“We thank the Government and the people of Uganda for opening up their country to welcome refugees”, she added.