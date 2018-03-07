Civil society groups ask new IGP to disband flying squad and crime preventers

By Franklin Draku.

Civil society groups have challenged the new Inspector General of Police, Martin Okoth Ochola to deal with the mess left behind by his former boss and clear the negative image of the force before the public.

Members of the civil society have also demanded that the new police chief disbands the notorious crime preventers, the flying squad and bring back the special investigations department to deal with the rising crime

Richard Ssewakiyranga, the Executive Director of the National NGO Forum has welcomed the changes in the police hierarchy and said it’s a good chance for the new IGP to stump his authority.

He said the leadership of Gen. Kale Kayihura has been a challenge for the NGO’s because of the attack and raids on their offices by unknown people and called on the new police boss to investigate the attacks conclusively.