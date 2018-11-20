City-wide assessment of toilets needed

By Ritah Kemigisa.

Sanitation experts have called for a city wide assessment and mapping of community and public toilets so that they can be user friendly for women and girls.

Addressing a national dialogue to celebrate the World Toilet day, the sustainability WASH manager at Water Aid Ceaser Kimbugwe said having such an assessment will help in proper planning and provision of better sanitation services.

Kimbugwe says women and girls have different requirements from men and boys due to their biological factors among them menstruation and pregnancy.

He says without having well designed toilets, the females get limitations in their movement which also reduces their ability to participate in economic, community and public life.

Kimbugwe meanwhile says the city assessment is urgently needed due to the high population in the city and the presence of only 12 public toilets.