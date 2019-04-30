City tycoon Sudhir wins case suit against Dfcu lawyers

By Ruth Anderah.

The Commercial Court has barred the lawyers of Sebalu, Lule and Company Advocates from representing Dfcu bank in a case filed against it by businessman Sudhir Ruparelia due to conflict of interest.

In the ruling read by the Deputy Registrar Festo Nsenga, court noted that the lawyers in question were in 2016 contracted by the Ruparellia Group to review several tenancy agreements for Crane Management service Ltd and leases for some companies under the group and as such they came into contact with confidential and privileged information.

Court also ordered the lawyers to pay costs to the property mogul Sudhir Ruparelia.

Through his real estate company Crane Management’s Service Ltd, Sudhir sued DFCU bank demanding payment of rental arrears amounting to 2.9 billion shillings in respect of tenancies of properties formally owned by Crane Bank.

Crane Management services contend that when DFCU took over management of Crane Bank, it illegally took possession of the rental facilities from which the real estate company seeks to recover its arrears.

