City traders oppose social media taxes

By Ritah Kemigisa.

Kampala city traders have condemned the newly proposed social media taxes by the Uganda Communications Commission.

These argue that the taxes are unfair especially for traders who transact business online through various social media platforms.

The President in a March 12 letter to finance minister Matia Kasaija proposed tax measures that seek to help government raise between Shs400 billion and Shs1.4 trillion from social media users annually.

According to the trader’s chairperson Everest Kayondo, this is double taxation for them and is now advising the Uganda Revenue Authority to look at a more pro-people approach to widen the country’s tax base.