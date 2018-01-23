City taxi drivers cry out for more operating space

By Shamim Nateebwa

Drivers operating in the New Taxi Park are asking government to focus more on expanding and gazzeting work space in the city in the year 2018 than only collecting revenue.

The drivers have often complained of limited operating space and the poor state of the parks yet they remit all their dues to the city authority on time.

The chairman of the Taxi owners and drivers’ association Mustafa Mayambala says the congestion has greatly affected their work as most passengers have now opted for other convenient means like Uber.

The New Taxi Park that was commissioned by president Museveni in 2013 after more than a year of renovation is meant to accommodate 600 taxis but there are more than 700.