City socialites under investigation for splashing money without a clear backing source

By Samuel Ssebuliba.

The Financial Intelligence Authority has started investigating the source of all the cash being splashed by city socialites without a clear backing source.

This comes as several city socialites continue competing in dishing out money, with little or nothing known about their source of income.

According to Sidney Asubo the authority’s executive director, they want to ascertain whether the money being dished out is not related to fraud, money laundering or drug trafficking.

He has however said that prosecuting them has been difficult because following and analyzing their sources of income is guided by the right to privacy.