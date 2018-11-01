City pastor dragged to court for sound pollution

By Ruth Anderah.

A city pastor together with his Jubilee Christian Life Church -Mbuya have been dragged to High court Kampala for polluting the environment by emitting Loud sound levels during their daily sermons and worship hours .

According to the documents, Duomo Hotel and Apartments wants court to order Bishop John Ssali Lulenti pay 50 million shillings as damages for inconvenienced loss of business.

They allege that the guests have shunned the Hotel due to the loud noise emitted by the Church.

The Hotel has also sued KCCA demanding that it observes its statutory mandate of maintaining a Health Environment by demolishing the illegal temporal structures erected by Bishop Lulenti to house Jubilee Christian Life Church with out an approved licence.

The Hotel contends that it has decided to seek court redress after several warnings and threatened prosecution to Bishop Lulenti and his Church have yielded no results yet their clients can no longer enjoy quiet possession of the Hotel facility.

Now the Hotel wants court to bar this church from conducting its prayers beyond the legally accepted noise levels else it creates a nuisance for its neighbors .

The High court is yet to summon Bishop Lulenti and KCCA to file their defence .