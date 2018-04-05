City leaders want new KCCA budget amended

By Amos Ngwomoya.

City leaders have resolved to amend the new Kampala Capital City Authority budget for the financial year 2018/19 so they could have their input captured before is finally passed by Parliament.

The resolution was unanimously passed yesterday during a council meeting chaired by Kampala Lord Mayor, Erias Lukwago at City Hall.

The Shs458b budget, that is currently before Parliament for scrutiny, was passed by the KCCA technical team and later submitted to Parliament by Kampala Minister, Beti Kamya.

However, Lukwago told council yesterday that it was unfair for the budget to be approved in its current form because it had not captured the suggestions of the city leaders whom he said are mandated to offer services to Kampala residents.

He noted that should the minister fail to heed to their demand, they will have no option but to write to the Speaker of Parliament, disowning the budget.

The KCCA’s Acting deputy executive director, Samuel Serunkuma said earlier that there was room for the city leaders to have their input captured before its final approval.