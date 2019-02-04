City hospital agrees to pay Shs 10m to minor

By Ruth Anderah.

A City hospital has agreed to pay 10 million shillings in compensation to a juvenile who was pricked with a cannula that had pricked the nurse’s hand, well knowing that she was HIV positive.

In a consent judgement, the management of Victoria Medical Center located on Lumumba Avenue, in Kampala agreed with Ruth Mushabe, the mother through whom the minor had sued for compensation.

In 2014, Rosemary Namubiru, the nurse formerly attached to Victoria Medical Centre a private hospital was arrested, prosecuted and convicted for criminal negligence when she used an intravenous needle on the child after pricking herself with the same needle.

The hospital has agreed to amicably settle the nearly five year dispute by compensating the complainant.

According to the agreement the will be paid in monthly installments of Shs 1million per month starting on the February 10th 2019.