Church of Uganda to earn 5.4 bn from church house

By Damali Mukhaye.

The real Estate that has been contracted by the church of Uganda to find tenants for the church house has projected to avail the church Shs 5.4 billion annually.

This is after the Janan Luwumu church house on Kampala road building was officially handed over to the church yesterday.

Speaking to KFM, the executive director of the property management and consultancy Shem Sabiti says that they have already started hurting for the tenants to occupy the building, which is yet to benefit the church.

He says that in one year, they would have found 90% of tenants and the client will be earning about 5.4 billion shillings.

The construction of the church house started in 2011 and is slated to be commissioned by president Museveni on the 24th of august 2018.