Church of Uganda condemns Miss Curvy contest

By Benjamin Jumbe.

The Church of Uganda has condemned the proposed Miss Curvy Uganda contest.

This comes amidst calls from women rights activists for the state minister of Tourism Godfrey Kiwanda to resign following his launch of the “Miss Curvy Women” contest, in an effort to boost tourism of the country.

In a statement issued this morning, the archbishop of the Church of Uganda His Grace Stanley Ntagali said the church condemns the proposed beauty pageant calling for its cancellation

He says such a contest undermines the dignity of women and all the church has worked for to advance girl-child education and opportunities for women to take their part in contributing fully to national and family development.

His Grace Ntagali says such a contest brings shame upon families and the country and is a demonstration of how low the country has fallen and as such cannot be accepted.