Christians celebrate Martyrs day

By Ritah Kemigisa.

Thousands have thronged the Catholic and Anglican catholic shrines to celebrate the Uganda Martyrs’ Day.

The annual celebration has attracted hundreds of foot pilgrims from far and wide including neighboring countries like Tanzania and Democratic Republic of Congo.

Security has since been tightened at both Shrines with several roads leading there blocked by traffic police to allow easy flow of traffic.

The areas that have been cut off are; Nalya Roundabout, Kireka trading center, Kiira Town Council Roundabout, Bweyogerere Trading Centre, Seeta Trading Centre and Kyaliwajjala Trading center.

Meanwhile this year’s celebrations and prayers at the catholic shrine are being led by Tororo Archdiocese.

Archbishop Emmanuel Obbo will be in the spotlight as the main celebrant.

At the Anglican shrine, Celebrations are being led by Kigezi diocese and The Rt Rev Stanley Ntagali will lead the service and the guest preacher will be the Rt Rev William Grant, the archbishop of Winchester Uk.

In the meantime,Ugandans and other Africans based in Europe will celebrate the Martyrs day at Lourdel Mapeera to pay tribute to the French priest who is popularly known as Mapeera.

The Martyrs day is observed by nations to salute the martyrdom of soldiers who lost their lives defending the sovereignty of the nation.

A group of 23 Anglicans and 22 catholic converts to Christianity were executed between January on the orders of Kabaka Mwanga.