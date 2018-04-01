Christians asked to embrace forgiveness

By Shamim Nateebwa

Ugandans have been asked to embrace forgiveness for development of the country during the celebrations of Easter.

Religious leaders, politicians and cultural leaders have appealed to Ugandans to learn from the life of Jesus Christ to value forgiveness, humility, peace and accountable leadership by example.

The Archbishop of the Church of Uganda, Stanley Ntagali has described Jesus as the only source of joy in this world.

Delivering his Easter Message at the All Saints Cathedral Nakasero this morning Ntagali asked Christians to celebrate this day with open hearts that it may bring great joy amid the suffering and pain endured by believers today, through the hope of the resurrection of Jesus Christ.

At Namirembe Cathedral, Bishop Kityo Luwalira has noted with great concern the way the people are gripped with the looming fear of death due to the prevalent diseases.

Luwalira has reminded Christians of the hope and power of the risen Christ who conquered death, urging them to cast all fear of death on the cross and embrace the joy of the Lord as they celebrate Easter today.

Relatedly, former Forum for Democratic Change president Dr. Kiiza Besigye has asked Ugandans to draw inspiration from the life and ministry of Jesus Christ as they celebrate Easter today.

In his Easter message to Ugandans, Besigye says Christ sacrificed himself and endured untold suffering till the end when he finally become triumphant by defeating death.

Besigye has also challenged leaders to comfort and guide the people on how to appropriately respond to the Judas’ of our times and to overcome the challenges before them.

He adds that although Christians are commanded to love God and their neighbors, Ugandans have continued to abuse and violate people’s rights as well as attacking the defenseless as seen the rampant killings and kidnaps.

While the Woman Member of Parliament for the Dokolo District Cecilia Atim Ogwal has asked Ugandans to use Easter celebrations to reconcile with their enemies and also help each other in spreading the word of God.

Speaking shortly after the Easter Service at the All Saints Cathedral Nakasero, the Minister of Science Technology and Innovation Hon. Dr. Elioda Tumwesigye has urged Ugandans especially politicians to be God fearing and exhibit God’s love while performing their tasks.