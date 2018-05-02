Christian leaders ask government not to tax churches

By Benjamin Jumbe.

Christian leaders have advised government not to proceed with its plan to tax churches.

Government the proponents of this idea argue that the taxes would help regulate the sprouting churches and create more taxes bases to assist URA to hit their revenue targets

They further argue that the money in Church should be sucked into government revenue where it can be used to extend services through better hands to the people.

However addressing journalists in Kampala Apostle John Bunjo of Christian Restoration ministries International says churches are playing a critical role in helping government offer services to the under privileged.

He says instead what should be done is ensuring that churches continue giving accountability for the money received as is the case