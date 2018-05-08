Cholera confirmed in Kalerwe

By Ritah Kemigisa.

The Ministry of Health has confirmed the outbreak of Cholera in the areas Kalerwe, a Kampala suburb.

According to a statement issued by the Acting Director General Health Services Dr. Henry Mwebesa a total of 7 cases have so far been confirmed with 4 from two families from Kalerwe.

He adds that three of the cases are from one family residing in Mpigi district.

Dr Mwebesa says these are currently undergoing treatment at the China-Uganda Friendship Hospital in Naguru.

Last week the ministry confirmed the outbreak of Cholera in Makindye division, Tororo and Amudat district.

Two isolation wards have been set up at; Mulago National Referral Hospital and the China-Uganda Friendship Hospital in Naguru.

He is now appealing to the general public to boil all drinking water or add Chlorine, Open water drainage channels around their homes and Wash hands with soap and clean water after using the toilet and before eating food.