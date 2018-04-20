CHOGM closes today

By Benjamin Jumbe.

The 25th Commonwealth Heads of Government meeting continues today with a decision on whether Prince Charles will succeed the queen of England as head of the Commonwealth top on agenda.

The decision is expected to be made by the heads of state attending the summit at Buckingham palace in London.

As head of the Commonwealth, the Queen presides over the meeting but does not take part in the leaders’ discussions.

Meanwhile speaking at the opening of the summit, British Prime Minister Theresa May urged the leaders present to ensure they listen to and consider the concerns raised by the youth for the good of the commonwealth.

The opening ceremony was attended by 46 Commonwealth heads of government, out of the 53 member states, with the remaining attendees being foreign ministers.