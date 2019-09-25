CHOGM 2020 launched in Rwanda

The next Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting has officially been launched in a video message from the President of Rwanda and the Commonwealth Secretary-General.

President Paul Kagame and Secretary-General Patricia Scotland announced that CHOGM 2020 will be held at the Kigali Convention Center during the week starting 22 June.

Leaders from all 53 Commonwealth countries are expected to attend the meeting that will focus on connecting, innovating and transforming societies in accordance with Commonwealth Charter values of democracy, multilateralism, sustainable development, and empowerment of women and youth.

President Kagame says the distinctive aspect of CHOGM 2020 will be connectivity including what young people can do with technology to create vibrant societies and develop our economies.”

The Commonwealth is a voluntary association of 53 independent and equal sovereign states.

It is home to 2.4 billion people and includes both advanced economies and developing countries.