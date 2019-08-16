Chinese embassy in Uganda dismisses spying claims on Huawei

By Juliet Nalwooga.

The Chinese embassy in Uganda has dismissed as baseless and fake reports that Huawei is supporting the domestic spying by the Ugandan government

A 14th August 2019 article by the wall street journal yesterday indicated that Huawei, a technology giant gave Uganda a hand into cracking phone conversations of politicians including Kyadondo east Member of Parliament Robert Kyagulanyi’s plans to rally support against the OTT tax in July last year

However, the Chinese embassy in Uganda has clarified that the Huawei Africa based official Chu Moaming has never travelled to Beijing in May 2017 with a team from the Uganda police for technical training as the report indicates

In a statement dated 15th August 2019, the embassy asserts that Chu Maoning had stayed in Uganda for the whole of 2017