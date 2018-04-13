Cheptegei wins third gold for Uganda

By Ritah Kemigisa.

Joshua Cheptegei this afternoon won his second gold and third for Uganda in the athletics 10,000 M final at the common wealth games in Australia after running for a time period of 27:19 seconds.

His victory comes five days after winning gold in the men’s 5000m final, where he beat Canada’s Mohammed Ahmed and Edward Zakayo of Kenya.

This makes Cheptegei the second man in the Ugandan history to win double gold at the same Commonwealth Games.

Moses Kipsiro did it in 2010 in New Delhi, India and it was the first time it had been done at the Games in over 70 years.

Stellah Chesang scooped the second gold for Uganda in the 10,000 M final for women on Monday.