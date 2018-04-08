Cheptegei scoops Gold for Uganda

By Ritah Kemigisa.

Joshua Cheptegei has won a gold medal for Uganda this morning in the 5,000m final of the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games at the Carrara Stadium in Australia.

He managed to win Canada’s Mohammed Ahmed who came second with a time of 13:52.78 while cheptegei registered a time of 13:50.83.

The other two Ugandans who were in the race,Thomas Ayeko and Phillip Kipyeko both finished in fourth and sixth place respectively.

Cheptegei was the only hope for Uganda in the game following the absence of gold medalist Stephen Kiprotich and Moses Kipsiro.

Cheptegei was mocked and despised by many Ugandans when he nearly collapsed back home during the IAAF World Cross Country Championships held in Kampala last year.