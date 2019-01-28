Cheif Justice Katureebe asks government to lift the recent ban

By Ruth Anderah.

The Cheif Justice of Uganda Bart Katureebe has asked government to lift the recent ban it imposed on the judicial service commission regarding the recruitment of new judges and magistrates.

Justice Katureebe says his courts are short of man power for effective and timely adjudication of cases .

He explains that the court of Appeal has only 11 active justices out of the required 15, the High court has only 50 justices despite a resolution passed by parliament to increase the number to 82 and the lower courts still lack 56 Chief magistrates

Katureebe has made the request while making his address at this year’s Judge’s conference which is Now taking place at the Serena Hotel in Kampala where president Museveni is the chief guest.

Katureebe has further explained that inadequate numbers of justices locks out the country’s economic growth in unresolved commercial and Land cases