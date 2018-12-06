Charles Muhangi is dead

By Andrew Bagala.

Vincent Ssekate the CID spokesperson has confirmed that Charles Muhangi, a former rally ace and businessman has died. Ssekate says Muhangi was found dead at his home in Buziga.

Muhangi who was a famous Motorsport driver had recently been involved in a wrangle over commercial buildings in Kampala city with businessmen Mansur Matovu, alias Young, and Mr Drake Lubega.

The three were fighting over popular commercial buildings in Kampala city. Lubega and Matovu claimed Muhangi was illegally taking over their buildings but Muhangi insisted that he legally owned the land on which the buildings sat and advised the two to cooperate and leave since he had defeated them in court.