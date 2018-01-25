Chaos at city hall as councilors block directors from leaving a council meeting

By Damali Mukhaye.

Chaos ensued at city hall as Kampala Capital City Authority councilors blocked directors from leaving a council meeting.

This came after the director of legal affairs, Charles Ouama from the technical wing asked his colleagues to walk out of the meeting because it was ‘irrelevant’ since the minister for Kampala, Beti Kamya had vowed to cancel all the resolutions from the meeting saying it was illegal.

A number of councillors tried to block the directors from leaving the council meeting arguing that the council does not belong to Kamya and therefore the directors have to attend it by force.

The councillors then locked the directors inside city hall.

Lord Mayor, Erias Lukwago later adjourned the meeting to Monday January 29.