Change politics to implement policies

By Ritah Kemigisa

Poor implementation of polices and other projectsi n Uganda is a cultural and ideological matter.

The remark comes from the director of Rural Communication Development Fund Nyombi Thembo at a time many have pointed figures at government for failing to implement many of the promises it makes to people.

Key among them is the standard gauge railway which government has delayed to implement by two and a half years due to blame games.

Now Nyombi says the problem with public projects in the country is the time cycle which takes up to 5 years for star performers as compared to other countries like Kenya which only take at least 2 years.

Nyombi says for Uganda to be on the same level like Kenya and Rwanda, the way politics are run in the country need to change.