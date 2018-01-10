CHAN Update: Sebastien Names Final 23 Man Squad

By David Kugonza:

After two build up matches against Guinea that ended in 1 all draw and the 1 nil defeat to Congo Brazaville in a game played last night in Rabat, New Uganda Cranes Coach Sebastien Desabre has named the final squad for this year’s CHAN Finals in Morocco.

Two players in Tom Masiko and Mustapha Kizza will return home from camp where they have been with the team in Rabat since last Thursday. Uganda is in the same group with Zambia, Ivory Coast and Namibia in the CHAN Finals that starts on 12th January.

Final Squad:

Watenga Isma, Ochan Benjamin and Saidi Keni, Nico Wakiro Wadada, Joseph Nsubuga, Awanyi Timothy, Mustapha Mujuzi, Muwanga Bernard, Muleme Isaac, Madoi Aggrey, Karisa Milton, Paul Mucureezi, Kyambadde Allan, Batte Seif, Senfuka Rahmat, Lwanga Taddeo, Kasule Abubaker, Waisswa Moses, Saddam Juma, Mutyaba Muzamir, Shaban Muhammad, Nsibambi Derrick, Senkatuka Nelson.