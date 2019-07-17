Chameleon dismissed allegations to fight Bobi Wine

By Prossy kisakye.

The national mobiliser of Democratic Party Joseph Mayanja aka Jose chameleon has dismissed allegations that he joined politics to fight the leader of people power pressure group Robert Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine.

Speaking to the media at the party’s headquarters in Kampala, Mayanja said that the ongoing rumors to fight Bobi Wine are baseless stressing that Bobi Wine is his childhood friend whom he cannot fight or feel jealousy of his achievements.

He added that recently he held talks with Bobi Wine and agreed to work together in the transformation road map.