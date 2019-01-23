CCEDU task Museveni on electoral reforms

By Ivan Ssenabulya

President Museveni has been asked to support the expeditious enactment of the election campaign financing bill 2018 as one of the steps to check the use of dirty money in elections in Uganda.

In their open letter to the President dated 19th January 2019, The Citizens Coalition for Electoral Democracy in Uganda (CCEDU) argue that the use of such money continue to stifle the true meaning of democracy.

The coalition’s coordinator Crispy Kaheru says the shs 3 trillion used in the previous election by both the electoral commission and political parties deters those with ideas but without money from joining politics.

He adds that there is urgent need to address the monetization of elections, corruption, integrity of the national voters register and violence during elections among others if the 2021 general election is to be free and fair.

The call by CCEDU comes at a time the speaker of parliament tasked the justice and constitutional affairs ministry to table the electoral reforms bill as part of the 2016 Supreme Court rulings.