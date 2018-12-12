CCEDU praises IPOSD summit 

By Samuel Ssebuliba.

The Citizens’ Coalition for Electoral Democracy has lauded the ongoing IPOD Summit for laying positive foundation for the broader National Dialogue Process.

According to Crispin Kaheru the coalition’s national Coordinator, it is energizing that all the heads of the political parties in attendance confirmed that they discussed pertinent substantive national issues.

He says it demonstrates that political leaders can work together in the greater national interest.

Kaheru however adds that this summit should be quickly followed with actions around the resolutions.