CCEDU poke holes in M7’s #SOTNUG18 address

By Ritah Kemigisa.

The Citizens’ Coalition for Electoral Democracy has poked holes in the president’s state of the nation address.

According to Crispy Kaheru, the coalition’s coordinator says the president during his address avoided talking about the subject of politics and governance yet it is very important for development.

Kaheru says that given the current developments in neighboring Kenya where political harmony seems to be paving way for bigger strides of economic development, it was a serious exclusion on the side of Museveni not to talk about the state of politics.

He adds that the president’s attribution to the ADF is problematic considering the fact that the due process including investigations, trials around the recent security incidents are not yet concluded.