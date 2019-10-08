CCEDU Kaheru Bows Out

The National Coordinator of the Citizens’ Coalition for Electoral Democracy (CCEDU) in Uganda, Crispin Kaheru has resigned.

In a letter dated 11th September to the coalition chairperson Miria Matembe, Kaheru stated his position at resigning but does not however state the reason for his resignation from a position. A position he has held for 9 years.

The letter states that he will be resigning from his position with effect from Friday 11th October 2019.

Kaheru adds that he hopes that CCEDU remains an independent and objective player and retains the confidence of the citizens of Uganda despite the pressures that characterize the current political terrain.

Written by: Ritah Kemgisha