CCEDU decries over delayed Electoral reforms

By Juliet Nalwooga.

The Citizens’ Coalition for Electoral Democracy in Uganda (CCEDU) has decried the delayed enactment of electoral reforms by government.

Addressing journalists at the NGO Forum offices, the coalition’s, Crispin Kaheru says Ugandans have over waited for these reforms and as such will render the elections uses less if key issues are not addressed.

His call comes at a time the Electoral commission while passing the 2021 election road map made similar calls.

Recently parliament directed the minister of Justice and constitutional affairs Gen. Kahinda Otafire to explain to the house how far government had gone in presenting the electoral reforms as directed by the Supreme Court.