CCEDU calls for independent investigations into claims of compromised national voters register

By Ritah Kemigisa…………………………

The Citizens’ Coalition for Electoral Democracy in Uganda has called for comprehensive and independent investigations into claims of a compromised national voters register.

Responding to the electoral body’s commitment to investigate these claims, the coalition’s national coordinator Crispi Kaheru these claims indicate that the electoral commission is careless in executing its constitutional mandate.

Kaheru says investigations by the electoral commission itself would not offer much confidence to the public and thus an independent one is better.

He adds that the findings of the independent investigations should be made public so that they can serve as a foundation for the future elections.

The electoral commission yesterday revealed that it has set up a committee to investigate the related claims related to the integrity of the register.