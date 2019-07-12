Catholic Church in fresh demands for Namugongo celebration pledges

BY TOBBIAS JOLLY OWINY

Over a month after Martyrs’ Day celebrations, the Catholic Church is asking its faithful and well-wishers to fulfill pledges they made for preparation of the annual event.

The Uganda Martyrs’ Day celebration is held annually on 3rd June every year and this year was animated by Gulu Archdiocese.

Gulu Archdiocese’ central organizing committee for the celebrations had Shs900m budget but was forced to secure other services on credit and omit several others after it only realized Shs640m in cash.

Now Archbishop John Baptist Odama urged believers to honor their pledges amounting to 30m shillings to enable the diocese clear the huge debts.