Catholic Church denies fraudulently attaining land, attacks KCCA

By Ritah Kemigisa.

The Catholic Church has denied reports that it fraudulently attained the 4.5 acre land on which Ntinda primary school sits.

Addressing journalists at Ntinda Parish church, the vicar general of Kampala Archdiocese Monsignor Charles kasibante said the church followed the right procedures in applying and acquiring the lease from the Uganda Land commission in 2015.

He says the intention of the church is to redevelop the school and support government in improving the education sector and not demolishing it to put up a shopping mall as is being alleged by some individuals.

He adds that although their development plans were submitted to KCCA for approval, they were unfortunately rejected in a 6th April 2018 letter.

Kasibante has now accused some individuals from KCCA of having selfish motivates to grab the land and frustrate the good efforts of the church.