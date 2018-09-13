Cases of abortion among adolescents on the increase – new report

By Damali Mukhaye.

A new report released today has revealed that cases of abortion among adolescents are on the increase in the country.

According the study on incidence of abortion among Uganda adolescent by Guttmacher institute and Makerere university school of public health, an estimated 57,000 abortions were done by Ugandan adolescents between the age of 15-19 years old.

The lead researcher Justine Bukenya, much as there are restrictions, it is the role of the government to ensure that those adolescents who are sexually active access contraceptives to avoid unwanted pregnancies.

Bukenya meanwhile says school drop outs are main culprits of abortion.

The study was conducted between 2013 and 2016.