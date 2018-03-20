Captain Mukula explains delayed progress on National Carrier

By Samuel Ssebuliba.

The planned revival of Uganda’s National Carrier could be delayed by the absence of an Airports Authority.

This is according to Captain Mike Mukula, an aviation expert and former Soroti Municipality Member of Parliament.

According to a feasibility study by the National Planning Authority, revival of Uganda’s National Carrier will be a key milestone towards improving the country’s competitiveness and achieving the middle-income goal.

It is expected to be operational by the end of this year.

However, Capt Mukula not much will be achieved without separating regulation of the aviation industry from airports management.

The planned national airline would in effect be a replacement for Uganda Airlines, which former president Idi Amin Dada formed in May 1976 and operationalised in 1977 following the collapse of the East African Community.