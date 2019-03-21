Canon Mwesigye on spot over Janan Luwum Celebrations expenditure

By Moses Kyeyune.

Parliament’s Committee on Public Accounts wants Canon Aaron Mwesigye held personally liable for the 200 million shillings that was spent on St. Janan Luwum National Celebration Day in 2017.

This is after the Auditor General noted that the money was irregularly spent since it had not been budgeted for thus affecting other budgeted activities.

Former committee chairperson Angeline Osege accuses Canon Mwesigye, the director of Religious Affairs in the Directorate of Ethics and Integrity of failing to budget for the celebrations well knowing it was an annual event.

The committee further notes that such diversion of funds is an offence and that the officers should be personally held liable.