Cancer on the rise among children

By Shamim Nateebwa.

The Uganda Cancer Institute has raised the red flag over the increase in cases of cancers among children.

According to Dr Joseph Lubega a Pediatric Oncologist, over 7,000 new cases are registered annually but 90% of these have no specific cause.

Dr Lubega says though that 12% of these cancers can be treated and currently they are carrying out research on the causes so as to come up with effective treatment strategies.

Meanwhile the director clinical services at the Ministry of health Dr. Charles Olara has announced a number of activities lined up for the Cancer Day slated for February 4th.

The activities will kick off with a 5 minute briefing to the Muslim congregation at Gaddafi and Kibuli mosques calling for vigilance and action against all cancers.

This will be followed by a procession from cancer institute to parliamentary grounds, special prayers for cancer victims and a football match.