Cancer Machine breaks down again

By Ritah Kemigisa.

The Uganda cancer institute has cancelled radiotherapy services following the breakdown of the newly installed cobalt 60 radiotherapy machine for the second time.

According to the institute’s Executive director Dr Jackson Orem, the machine is having a technical glitch adding that the computer system currently shows an error.

Orem says the machine will now stop offering services and will be fixed in less than week so that the patients can receive their radiotherapy treatment.

He meanwhile adds that the 50 patients scheduled to go for radiotherapy will have to wait but promises that they shall be handled in one day once the machine resumes normal operations.

Treatment and screening services are however ongoing.

The same machine that cost more than shs 2 billion broke down early this year.

The machine handles 150 patients receiving radiotherapy services on a daily basis.

A Linear accelerator- a high tech machine and another cobalt 60 machine are expected to arrive in the country in about four months.