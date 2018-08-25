Cancer claims Dr Sheilah Ndyanabangi’s life

By Benjamin Jumbe

The ministry of health and medical fraternity in Uganda are mourning the passing of Dr Sheila Ndyanabangi, the Principal Medical Officer for Mental Health and Control of Substance Abuse at the ministry.

Dr Ndyanabangi died this morning from the Intensive Care Unit of Mulago hospital where she was admitted on Tuesday after developing difficulty in breathing.

She died at the age of 52.

Speaking to KFM, the ministry’s senior public relations officer Emmanuel Ainebyoona said Dr Ndyanabangi had been diagnosed with cancer of the uterus in 2016 and had undergone operations in both Uganda and India.

He says Dr Ndyanabangi’s death is a great blow to the ministry and the entire medical fraternity.

Dr Ndyanabangi was recalled in 2016 and given a contract after retiring and has also been serving as the National Tobacco Control Focal person at the Health ministry.