‘Calm Down & Respect the Old Guards’ – Gen Tumwiine to the Youth

The security minister, Gen Elly Tumwiine has called upon the youth who are angry for power to calm down and be disciplined if the old guards are to hand over the baton to them.

The youth in the country have often times attacked majority of the leaders in the country including president Museveni whom they accuse of over staying in power.

However Gen Tumwiine says the youth need to calm down, check their behaviors and respect the values the old guards have fought for over time.

Tumwiine who was speaking on the sidelines of the Independence Day celebrations says the old people sacrificed a lot for the country to watch the country ruined because of the young people.