CAF pushes kick off dates for AFCON

By Ritah Kemigisa.

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has pushed the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations kick off date.

This was confirmed following an emergency committee held in Cairo on January 26 chaired by the CAF President Ahmad Ahmad.

According to the decisions taken, the dates for the final tournament with its new-24 team’s format will be held from 21 June to 13 July 2019 and not a week earlier as stated before.

The decision was taken following requests from Muslim dominated nations of Morocco, Tunisia and Algeria who want their players to have time to rest after the end of Ramadan.