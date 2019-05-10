Cabinet to discuss electoral reforms next week

By Benjamin Jumbe.

The long awaited electoral reforms are to be discussed in Cabinet next week

This has been revealed by the Prime Minister Dr Ruhakana Rugunda following concerns over delays in presenting the reforms as earlier recommended by the Supreme Court and the electoral commission.

Now Dr Rugunda is confident from cabinet they will be soon tabled before cabinet for consideration

Launching the electoral road-map for 2021, the electoral commission urged government to ensure the much needed electoral reforms are put early enough to ensure smooth elections.

