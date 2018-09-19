Cabinet Okays renewal of MTN’s license

By Ritah Kemigisa.

Cabinet has approved the renewal of MTN’s license for the next 10 years.

MTN’s 20 year license which was issued to it in 1998 was due to expire in October 2018.

Addressing journalists at the Uganda Media center, the ICT and national guidance minister Frank Tumwebaze said the Uganda communications commission has been given a go ahead to renew MTN’s license on strict conditions which are in pursuit of the approved broad band policy.

Under the new licensing policy, any telecom company MTN inclusive has to ensure roaming in all parts of the country where customers can have unbroken access and coverage irrespective of their network.

The operator is also supposed to guarantee that subscribers retain their numbers even when they change the operator network.

Tumwebaze now says together with Attorney General and the UCC, they have to ensure that MTN fulfills all these conditions.