Cabinet approves National alcohol policy

By Damali Mukhaye.

Cabinet has approved the National Alcohol Control Policy to regulate alcoholic beverages in the country.

According to the press statement from the media center, the new policy is meant to regulate production, packaging, distribution and consumption of alcohol by the population.

The policy will also guide the government on how to prevent harmful use of alcohol by the people as well as raising awareness about social and economic problems associated with harmful alcohol abuse.

Cabinet has also approved the appointment of surveyors’ registration board of eight members who are slated to be chaired by Judy Rugasira.

The board will regulate all persons engaged in surveying land, mines, hydro-logical and valuation surveyors across the country.