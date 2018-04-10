Cabinet approves landlord-tenants bill

By Ritah Kemigisa.

Baryomunsi adds that the bill which he expects to be tabled in parliament in a few weeks will solve key issues affecting many Ugandans including; tenants paying in foreign currency, defaulting tenants and untimely increase of rent by landlords

Disputes between landlords and tenants that have been a great challenge faced by many are going to be no more thanks to the landlord and tenants’ bill, 2018.

Addressing journalists at the Uganda media center, the minister of ICT and National guidance Frank Tumwebaze revealed that cabinet which was chaired by President Yoweri Museveni approved this bill yesterday.

Tumwebaze says the bill that seeks to repeal the rent restriction Act CAP 231 will among other define the duties and responsibilities of landlords and promote access to adequate housing.

Meanwhile the state minister for housing Chris Baryomunsi said the decision by cabinet follows a consensus decision made by various stakeholders during consultations.