Cabinet approves borrowing of $104m for CCTV cameras

By Damali Mukhaye.

The cabinet has approves the borrowing of 104 USD millions for the installation of CCTV cameras across the country.

This followed president Museveni ordering for the installation of CCTV cameras on major high way roads, in the city center and across the country after gruesome killings which has seen key government officials killed in cold blood.

Addressing journalists at media center, the spokesperson of cabinet, frank Tumwebaza says that the money that has been approves will see the construction of the command and control center, video surveillance system and development of data centers across the country among others

He says that the software that will also be developed will see the technology recognizing people’s faces and voices and he is optimistic that this will end violence

Related Stories…………..

Police – support the national CCTV project

Police start process to install CCTV Cameras across the country