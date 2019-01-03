CAA speaks out on Ethiopian airlines crash at Entebbe Airport

By Benjamin Jumbe.

Civil Aviation Authority says efforts are underway to remove the Ethiopian airlines plane from the runway end.

It follows an incident last evening where the aircraft a Boeing 737-800 carrying 139 passengers overshot the runway on landing at 12.41am disrupting flights.

Now in a statement released this morning the Authority says the incident mainly affected inbound international flights

The Authority’s Public affairs manager VianneyLuggya says all the passengers and crew on board disembarked safety with the body to update the public on any developments

Hundreds of Passengers were left stranded at Entebbe International airport after suspension of flights.